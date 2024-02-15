BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,150,091.40 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,053,346 shares in the company, valued at $441,604,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,629.60.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.09.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
