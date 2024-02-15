BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,150,091.40 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,053,346 shares in the company, valued at $441,604,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

