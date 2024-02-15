Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,686 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.