Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 8.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 2,553,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,441,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.
Several research firms have weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
