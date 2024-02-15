Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Down 3.5%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Horizon BNE ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

