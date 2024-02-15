BMO Capital Markets Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $137.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.63. 528,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

