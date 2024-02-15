BMO Capital Markets Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $710.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $710.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $598.50.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HUBS opened at $630.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.94 and a 200-day moving average of $516.55. HubSpot has a one year low of $356.07 and a one year high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -175.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.