BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 794,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,473. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

About BorgWarner



BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

