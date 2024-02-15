Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.13.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.67. 293,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,400. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 372.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

