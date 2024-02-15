Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.100 EPS.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.92%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

