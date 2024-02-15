Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $69.56

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $63.23 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
