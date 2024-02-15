Brokerages Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $16.10

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Shares of HLF opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.27. Herbalife has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

