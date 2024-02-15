Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $353.00

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.00.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $359.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $364.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.27 and a 200 day moving average of $313.41.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

