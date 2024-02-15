Brokerages Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) PT at $11.20

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. The company has a market cap of $682.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.