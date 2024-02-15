Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,136 shares of company stock worth $1,976,164. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

