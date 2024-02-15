Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

