Brokers Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

