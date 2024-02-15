Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Eyenovia, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.74. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

