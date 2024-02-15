Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at UBS Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $79.81. 274,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 84.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after buying an additional 710,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bruker by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,478,000 after buying an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after buying an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

