Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bunge Global were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Citigroup started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Shares of BG stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

