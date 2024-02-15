Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

