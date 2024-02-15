Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 237.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CervoMed Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $14.80 on Thursday. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CervoMed will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $370,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

