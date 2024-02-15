Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 248,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of B2Gold worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

