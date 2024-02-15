Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 244,800 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 244,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter.

SBS opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

