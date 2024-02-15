Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 236,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $105.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

