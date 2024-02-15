Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.89 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

