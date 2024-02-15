Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.52 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MC opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Several analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

