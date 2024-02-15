Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 215,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,285,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

