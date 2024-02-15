Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 844.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after buying an additional 311,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after buying an additional 157,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 243,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.84 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

