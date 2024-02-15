Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 12,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

HAL opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.