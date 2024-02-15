Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 157,200 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 157,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.41. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

