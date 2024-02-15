Canadian Tire Co., Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.34 Per Share (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $11.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.23. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $13.29 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$244.10 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$244.10 and a twelve month high of C$336.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$834.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$273.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$274.69.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.