Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at C$28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.59. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6497462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.05%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

