Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $461.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Stories
