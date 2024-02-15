Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.68.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,023,699 shares of company stock valued at $127,384,516 in the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after acquiring an additional 530,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

