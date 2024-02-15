Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

CRWD stock opened at $334.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,574.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

