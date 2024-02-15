CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
CAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSXXY stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. CAR Group has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.
About CAR Group
