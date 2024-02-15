Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $513.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 2.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 716,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 359.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 498,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

