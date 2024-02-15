Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 17,666 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

About Cars.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cars.com by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

