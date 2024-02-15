Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 17,666 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Shares of CARS stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.