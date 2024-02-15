Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
CARV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.