Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Express Co acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

