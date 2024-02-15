Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $83,318,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $947.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $973.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $907.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.