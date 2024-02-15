Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,738.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,527.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3,219.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,382.54 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

