Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.50 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

