Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $300.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

