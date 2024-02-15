Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

PANW opened at $368.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

