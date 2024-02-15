Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $418.40 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

