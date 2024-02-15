Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 219,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $69,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,978 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 761.76 and a beta of 1.90. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.