Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.