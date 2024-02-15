Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.
NYSE PEG opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
