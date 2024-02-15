Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SXC opened at $11.09 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.