Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $579.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $581.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

