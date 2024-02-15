Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 361.76 and a quick ratio of 361.75. The company has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.51%.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KREF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.